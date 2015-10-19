Around the NFL

Harvin, Kyle Williams don't travel to London with Bills

Published: Oct 19, 2015 at 09:13 AM

The Buffalo Bills have arrived in London at far less than full strength.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that neither defensive tackle Kyle Williams or wide receiver Percy Harvin made the trip overseas. The pair likely won't play in Buffalo's Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkinsdid travel with the team, but will have to show great improvement in his injured ankle to suit up on Sunday, according to Rapoport. Watkins stepped off the Bills' plane at Heathrow Airport wearing a walking boot.

Williams is expected to miss several weeks with a sprained knee. He was carted to the locker room during Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Harvin missed his first game of the season on Sunday as he continues to manage a lingering hip issue that dates back to training camp.

Bills coach Rex Ryan acknowledged after Sunday's loss that the mounting injuries have affected the team's mental state.

"I think it's affecting everybody's morale, mine included," he said, via ESPN.com. "I mean, cause you know what -- you have a vision of what this team can be when we're healthy and it's just frustrating cause you don't have your parts."

The Bills are also missing quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) and running back Karlos Williams (concussion). Running back LeSean McCoy recently returned from a hamstring injury.

