Harvard student's model picks Dolphins, Seahawks

In explaining his approach (in much more detail here), Bullard writes that he's looking for "a more quantitative method [to predicting the NFL season] than the likes of Trent Dilfer." Shade aside, though, many of Bullard's other predictions mirror the expert * zeitgeist. * Seattle and Green Bay top the rankings, and New England and Denver are comfortably in the top ten. The Raiders, predictably, are last (with a one percent shot at the playoffs), joined near the bottom by Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and Tennessee.