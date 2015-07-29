Hartline: Pryor faces 'tall task' to make Browns as WR

The Cleveland Browns certainly could use a difference-maker at the receiver position, but that doesn't mean Terrelle Pryor is making this 53-man roster.
The former NFL quarterback turned pass-catcher has the support of his new teammates, but fellow wideout Brian Hartline expects a bumpy transition.
"It's a tall task. I've been doing it for 10 to 20 years," Hartline said Wednesday, before hoping out loud that Pryor would be "successful" in his quest, per The Plain Dealer.
"It's going to be very challenging for him," said Browns safety Donte Whitner. "We're not going to make it easy on him."
Pryor appears serious about the position switch after using the summer to work out with future Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss, the suspended Josh Gordon and Browns quarterback Josh McCown.
"I believe I can do this," Pryor recently told The Plain Dealer. "When I work out and when I train to do something, I don't do it just to be OK. I believe in my heart with my God-given ability that I'm going to be the best. That's not being arrogant or cocky. No one outworks me, so I believe in my heart if I put my mind to anything, I can accomplish it."
Pryor's advantage is his 6-foot-4, 233-pound frame and a freaky amount of athletic talent. From that angle alone he belongs on an NFL roster, but switching positions at the pro level is rarely successful.
We still see Pryor as a sneaky candidate to win the team's No. 3 quarterback job, especially with new coordinator John DeFilippo having developed him in Oakland. For now, though, Pryor remains a long-shot to make an NFL roster.
