Harrison, Sanders, Mathis among Colts sitting out practice

Hours after placing defensive end Dwight Freeney on injured reserve, the Colts held receivers Marvin Harrison and Anthony Gonzalez, safety Bob Sanders and defensive end Robert Mathis all out of practice Wednesday.
In all, 13 players appeared on the report and that doesn't even include the three defensive starters -- Freeney, linebacker Rob Morris and defensive tackle Anthony McFarland -- who have already been put on injured reserve, ending their season.
Harrison, the perennial Pro Bowl receiver, has missed four of the last five games with a bruised left knee and has been limited in practice on the few occasions he has worked out with the team over the past month.
Gonzalez dislocated his left thumb on the first play against New England two weeks ago and sat out Sunday's game at San Diego.
Sanders, the former Pro Bowl safety, was listed with a knee injury although he has routinely taken at least one day off during the week all season. Mathis, who plays opposite Freeney, did not practice because of an injured hip.
Right tackle Ryan Diem (ankle) left the Chargers game just before halftime and linebacker Tyjuan Hagler (neck) has missed the last three games. Both were limited in practice Wednesday. Tight end Bryan Fletcher (calf), one of Peyton Manning's favorite targets Sunday, also was a limited participant.
Among others sitting out were safety Matt Giordano (hamstring), Sanders' backup; cornerbacks Dante Hughes (shoulder) and Tim Jennings (upper leg); left tackle Charlie Johnson, who replaced Tony Ugoh in the starting lineup the last two weeks but hurt his left ankle Sunday and didn't finish the game; and receiver Aaron Moorehead (back), one of only three receivers active for the San Diego game.
Tight end Dallas Clark (concussion) returned to practice after missing last week's game with a concussion, and Ugoh (neck) also was back on the field. Neither was listed on the report.
