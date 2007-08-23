Harrison returns to practice; Sanders feeling good after contact

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison returned to practice Thursday after tending to personal matters Wednesday.
Harrison, one of only four players in NFL history to catch 1,000 passes, rarely takes a break. Coach Tony Dungy said he had been excused for personal reasons.
Six other players sat out practice Thursday, including No. 3 tight end Bryan Fletcher, backup receiver Aaron Moorehead and defensive backs Brannon Condren and Michael Coe.
Former Pro Bowl safety Bob Sanders worked out for the second straight day, giving himself a clean bill of health after his first practice in pads Wednesday. Sanders hadn't practiced in pads since having offseason surgery on his left shoulder.
"Why would you worry about it when I ain't worried about it?" Sanders said. "It's usually six months to heal, and I've been running and conditioning since a couple of weeks after surgery."
