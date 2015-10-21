Harrison: D needs to pitch shutout no matter our QB

Landry Jones likely will get his first career start with Ben Roethlisberger still rehabbing a knee injury and Mike Vick battling a hamstring tweak.
While Jones helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over the Arizona Cardinals in his first NFL appearance, there will always be questions when a first-time starter takes over under center.
Steelers linebacker James Harrison, however, told NFL Network's NFL HQ on Wednesday morning that having a noob at quarterback doesn't change the defense's mindset.
"To be honest with you, it really doesn't change anything that we do on defense," Harrison said. "On defense we are supposed to go out there and pitch a shutout. I mean, that's what you are supposed to do on defense, prepare to go out there and stop offenses from scoring. So in the reality of things, if we go out there and do our jobs to perfection, there is no way we can lose a game."
The Steelers' defense has been more stout than anticipated this season, especially the front seven. Pittsburgh has 17 sacks (tied for sixth-most in NFL) and has multiple takeaways in three straight games.
Stephon Tuitt has been a game-wrecker in the middle, Cameron Heyward is seemingly always in the backfield and rookie linebacker Bud Dupree has flashed playmaking ability with three sacks.
At 37, Harrison continues to defy the aging gods. He has two sacks on the season, Pro Football Focus has rated him their No. 5 overall 3-4 outside linebacker and he's the Steelers' most consistent edge rusher. Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling declared Harrison the hardest hitter of his generation on Tuesday's podcast.
Facing a Kansas City Chiefs offense that is a ship with no sail, sans Jamaal Charles, the Steelers' defense could steal another victory with Big Ben on the shelf.