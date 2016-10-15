Harris doubtful, Revis questionable vs. Cardinals

Veteran linebacker David Harris is doubtful to play against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury, while cornerback Darrelle Revis is questionable to play with a hamstring issue that kept him out of last week's loss to Pittsburgh. If Harris misses the game, his streak of 121 consecutive starts, the longest-such streak by an NFL linebacker, will end.
On offense, center Nick Mangold and new tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins are listed as questionable with respective knee and shoulder ailments.
The Cardinals will have to make a game-time decision concerning veteran guard Mike Iupati, who didn't practice all week and is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Ed Stinson will miss Monday night's matchup with a toe injury.
The best news in all this for Arizona? Carson Palmer is absent from the injury report after missing a full week of football in the concussion protocol. The quarterback was a full participant in practice this week and looks ready to return under center.