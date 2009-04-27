Harrell's agent says record-setting QB will work out with Browns

CLEVELAND -- After going undrafted, Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell has agreed to attend the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp this weekend.
The record-setting passer does not have a contract with the team.
"Yes, he will participate in the minicamp," agent Chad Speck said in an e-mail.
The Browns would not confirm inviting Harrell to the minicamp, which runs from Friday through Sunday.
Harrell threw an NCAA-record 134 touchdown passes. More impressive was his completion percentage -- above 70 in two 5,000-yard seasons.
