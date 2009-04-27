Harrell's agent says record-setting QB will work out with Browns

Published: Apr 27, 2009 at 02:43 PM

CLEVELAND -- After going undrafted, Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell has agreed to attend the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp this weekend.

The record-setting passer does not have a contract with the team.

"Yes, he will participate in the minicamp," agent Chad Speck said in an e-mail.

The Browns would not confirm inviting Harrell to the minicamp, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

Harrell threw an NCAA-record 134 touchdown passes. More impressive was his completion percentage -- above 70 in two 5,000-yard seasons.

He also was one of 15 finalists for the Draddy Trophy, which goes to the nation's top scholar-athlete, which was won by the Browns' first-round pick, center Alex Mack.

Cleveland already has Brady Quinn, Derek Anderson and Brett Ratliff on the roster at quarterback.

