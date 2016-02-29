Hargreaves leads safest picks among CBs in 2016 NFL Draft

Published: Feb 29, 2016 at 03:58 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

With the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine winding down, my look at the safest prospects at each position concludes with defensive backs.

At the cornerback position, there's little safety. You're constantly under attack by opposing quarterbacks and receivers. Ridicule is likely to come from the stands, and film-room sessions on bad days will not be fun. It's a lonely spot.

However, the best corners have a short memory and supreme confidence in their own talent -- which is great, because on some Sundays, no one else will. Athletes that are ready to come back after a tough play are the ones I'm considering as the safest corner picks.

These three cornerbacks are my safe bets in the 2016 draft class. As with every position group in this series, there is a mix of top-rated prospects and others for whom I project a long NFL career without the early-round hype.

1. Vernon Hargreaves, Florida: He isn't the biggest corner, but he measured a bit taller and heavier than expected at 5-10 1/2, 205 pounds. He plays with the tenacity, mixing it up with any receiver in his vicinity. His 10 career interceptions and 28 pass breakups (in just three years) prove that his ball skills are legitimate, and his quickness is obvious, whether he's staying with receivers in short areas or returning an interception or kickoff return. He will be a playmaker in the NFL.

Potential landing spots:Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints

2. Jalen Mills, LSU: LSU is known for supplying NFL teams with defensive backs, and Mills is next in the distinguished pipeline. He isn't a physical freak like Patrick Peterson or a major-league playmaker like Tyrann Mathieu. But he started 13 games as a true freshman, and would have started every game of his career in one of the top defensive back groups in the country if not for a preseason ankle injury last fall. He could shift to safety during his career, but I like his physicality and agility against larger NFL receivers on the outside. And if he does switch positions, he'll be a long-time starter at safety.

Potential landing spots:Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants

3. Harlan Miller, Southeastern Louisiana: It doesn't matter to me at what school he played -- Miller is a flat-out baller. The two-time All-American at the FCS level consistently made quarterbacks pay for mistakes (11 INT, 22 PBU) during his four years as a starter. Though he's on the slight side at a shade under 6-foot, 182 pounds, Miller was feisty at the Reese's Senior Bowl, showing that he wasn't intimidated by competition from major college football. Though he won't be picked as early as others with a higher "ceiling", his ferocity and ball skills should translate to the next level.

Potential landing spots:Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts eliminated from playoff contention following shocking loss to Jaguars

The heavily favored Colts weren't so lucky Sunday afternoon, losing improbably in Jacksonville, 26-11. To make matters worse for Indianapolis, the Steelers' win over the Ravens eliminated Indy from playoff contention.
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer on job status: "Not my choice. Not my decision"

Following a season-ending win over the division rival Bears, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't interested in discussing his future.
news

Tom Brady oldest player in NFL history to pass for more than 5,000 yards in season

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season Sunday against the Panthers.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW