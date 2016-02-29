Hargreaves leads safest picks among CBs in 2016 NFL Draft

2. Jalen Mills, LSU: LSU is known for supplying NFL teams with defensive backs, and Mills is next in the distinguished pipeline. He isn't a physical freak like Patrick Peterson or a major-league playmaker like Tyrann Mathieu. But he started 13 games as a true freshman, and would have started every game of his career in one of the top defensive back groups in the country if not for a preseason ankle injury last fall. He could shift to safety during his career, but I like his physicality and agility against larger NFL receivers on the outside. And if he does switch positions, he'll be a long-time starter at safety.