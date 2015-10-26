Around the NFL

Hardy didn't participate in Cowboys practice last week

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 11:42 AM

Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy found the spotlight for his aggressive sideline behavior in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Three days earlier, Hardy was on his team's radar for other reasons.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's edition of Around The NFL that Hardy did not participate in practice on Thursday morning and failed to reach out to the team, prompting Cowboys officials to make a series of calls to find out why their defensive end was not at the team facility.

It took most of Thursday morning to locate Hardy, according to Rapoport. The Cowboys listed an illness as Hardy's official reason for missing practice.

It's the latest eyebrow-raising incident involving Hardy, who recently returned from a four-game suspension stemming from a 2014 domestic violence incident that ended his Panthers career and landed him on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List for the final 15 games of the 2014 season.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Giants, Hardy entered the Cowboys' special teams huddle and slapped the clipboard of special teams coach Rich Bisaccia. Hardy also got into a verbal confrontation with wide receiver Dez Bryant. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters on Monday that Hardy would not be disciplined for his actions.

If you think Hardy's marriage with the Cowboys won't end on good terms, just know you're not alone.

