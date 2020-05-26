Hard Rock Stadium will feature drive-in, open-air theaters

Hard Rock Stadium will temporarily transform itself into a drive-in theater where the playing surface typically exists, and will also welcome small groups for an intimate viewing experience in an outdoor theater on the complex's south plaza.

The theaters will showcase select Miami Dolphins matchups from the team's 54-year history as well as classic motion pictures. It will also host commencement ceremonies and other events, according to the team's release, with the goal of providing "a unique environment while staying in accordance with social distance policies."

"We've spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium vice chairman and CEO, said in the release. "It's a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we're trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."