Tuesday, May 26, 2020 01:04 PM

Hard Rock Stadium will feature drive-in, open-air theaters

Nick Shook

We're still uncertain how an NFL season will look in stadiums this fall, but at least one venue's leadership group is introducing new ways to create events in its facility.

Hours after Dolphins owner Stephen Ross voiced his hopes for a season that includes fans in stadiums, his team's home facility announced it will welcome attendees at its outdoor theaters sometime in the near future.

Hard Rock Stadium will temporarily transform itself into a drive-in theater where the playing surface typically exists, and will also welcome small groups for an intimate viewing experience in an outdoor theater on the complex's south plaza.

The theaters will showcase select Miami Dolphins matchups from the team's 54-year history as well as classic motion pictures. It will also host commencement ceremonies and other events, according to the team's release, with the goal of providing "a unique environment while staying in accordance with social distance policies."

"We've spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium vice chairman and CEO, said in the release. "It's a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we're trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."

Dates of showings and events aren't yet available, but fans can sign up for notifications at hardrockstadium.com/theater/.

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
Washington Redskins defensive end Noah Spence (54) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Noah Spence placed on reserve/NFI list after tearing ACL

The New Orleans Saints placed Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday due to a torn ACL suffered while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Broncos, Jaguars, Packers, Ravens latest to reopen facilities

On Tuesday, the Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Ravens became the latest teams to reopen facilities.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

The Rams cornerback isn't worried about a deal getting done and indicated to reporters Tuesday that he's not planning a holdout if an agreement isn't finalized over the summer months.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Colts 26-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Frank Reich 'super pumped' about potential of WR Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell never got off the ground during his rookie season with the Colts, but Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is confident the 2019 second-round pick can have a strong sophomore campaign.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, watches his team warm up before an NFL football gam against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Dolphins owner Ross thinks 2020 season will 'definitely' happen

Ross is one of at least a few significant league figures who believes the world will get its NFL football in 2020, even if it might not look quite the same on television.
Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 

With Jason Witten gone, the Cowboys signed Jarwin to a new contract this offseason and will give him a chance to earn a significant role in the offense. 
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham runs off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. ===============================================================================================================================================================================================================================
Brandon Graham: Eagles have 'advantage' this offseason

As the only team in the NFC East returning its coaching staff, defensive end Brandon Graham believes the Philadelphia Eagles could own a distinct advantage in preparing for the 2020 season.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Aikman believes Cowboys, Prescott will reach long-term deal

Contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have been a hot topic this offseason, and Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the situation and what he believes will eventually happen.
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday August 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
Jets safety Adams unlikely to be extended, traded in near future

Will the Jets lock up Jamal Adams long term? Will they trade him to the Cowboys? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explains why neither scenario is imminent for the star safety.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Bears' Nagy to use starters in preseason, regrets 2019 benching

Matt Nagy made a controversial decision last year, electing to sit his starters in the preseason. The move ultimately backfired, leading the third-year Bears coach to change his approach this offseason.
