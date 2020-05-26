Dolphins owner Ross thinks 2020 season will 'definitely' happen

Uncertainty continues to reign during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but optimism remains when it comes to the NFL's immediate future.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is one of at least a few significant league figures who believes the world will get its NFL football in 2020, even if it might not look quite the same on television.

"I think there's definitely going to be a football season this year," Ross said during an appearance on CNBC. "The real question is: Will there be fans in the stadiums? I think right now, today, we're planning on having fans in the stadiums. But the NFL is looking at and is very flexible so that we will be able to start on time and really bring that entertainment that's really so needed to all of us in this country.