Around the NFL

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 09:34 AM

Dolphins owner Ross thinks 2020 season will 'definitely' happen

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Uncertainty continues to reign during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but optimism remains when it comes to the NFL's immediate future.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is one of at least a few significant league figures who believes the world will get its NFL football in 2020, even if it might not look quite the same on television.

"I think there's definitely going to be a football season this year," Ross said during an appearance on CNBC. "The real question is: Will there be fans in the stadiums? I think right now, today, we're planning on having fans in the stadiums. But the NFL is looking at and is very flexible so that we will be able to start on time and really bring that entertainment that's really so needed to all of us in this country.

"I think that's one thing that we miss is our sports. I don't think a lot of people realize it until they no longer have it. But certainly the NFL, I think, will be ready to go and I think we're all looking forward to it. I know I am. We've done a lot of things down in Miami here and we're prepared either way, and hopefully there will be fans in the stadiums."

The league continues to operate on its normal schedule, minus the in-person offseason activities that were wiped out by necessary restrictions resulting from the pandemic. When asked about the viability of a 2020 season, there seems to be a growing sense among owners that a campaign without fans is very much a possibility, though the league has made no determinations on the matter.

Teams are slowly reopening facilities where permitted under the "governing state and local regulations" provided they "are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols" as directed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a May 15 memo. As of Tuesday's announcement from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the Jets and Giants became the latest teams to be allowed to reopen their facilities, though they've yet to do so.

As with everything right now, it continues to be a wait-and-see approach. But at least from the viewpoint of some owners, football is very much in play for 2020, which as Ross said Tuesday should be encouraging for all of us.

Related Content

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

The Rams cornerback isn't worried about a deal getting done and indicated to reporters Tuesday that he's not planning a holdout if an agreement isn't finalized over the summer months.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Colts 26-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Frank Reich 'super pumped' about potential of WR Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell never got off the ground during his rookie season with the Colts, but Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is confident the 2019 second-round pick can have a strong sophomore campaign.
Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 
news

Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 

With Jason Witten gone, the Cowboys signed Jarwin to a new contract this offseason and will give him a chance to earn a significant role in the offense. 
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham runs off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. ===============================================================================================================================================================================================================================
news

Brandon Graham: Eagles have 'advantage' this offseason

As the only team in the NFC East returning its coaching staff, defensive end Brandon Graham believes the Philadelphia Eagles could own a distinct advantage in preparing for the 2020 season.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Aikman believes Cowboys, Prescott will reach long-term deal

Contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have been a hot topic this offseason, and Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the situation and what he believes will eventually happen.
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday August 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
news

Jets safety Adams unlikely to be extended, traded in near future

Will the Jets lock up Jamal Adams long term? Will they trade him to the Cowboys? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explains why neither scenario is imminent for the star safety.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Bears' Nagy to use starters in preseason, regrets 2019 benching

Matt Nagy made a controversial decision last year, electing to sit his starters in the preseason. The move ultimately backfired, leading the third-year Bears coach to change his approach this offseason.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) picks up an onside kick against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Will 4th-and-15 be better than 8 out of 63?

Only eight of 63 (12.7 percent) onside kick attempts in the NFL were recovered in 2019, per NFL Research. Hence why fourth-and-15 might be a better proposition. 
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Imagine if a pandemic had shortened or wiped out that last, golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he still have emerged as the first overall NFL draft pick? (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
news

Can Joe Burrow be a winner as a Bengals rookie?

All signs point to the No. 1 overall pick being the starter for Cincinnati, but historical stats say being a rookie winner is unlikely. 
Chances are Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky will each start for Bears
news

Chances are Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky will each start for Bears

A look into the Bears' tumultuous history with quarterbacks suggests Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will each start for Chicago in 2020.
NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day
news

NFL community salutes fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

League franchises and players joined the rest of America to honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL