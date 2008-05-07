Hard Knocks with the Chiefs on NFL Network

Published: May 07, 2008 at 07:27 AM

The Emmy Award-winning series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs will debut on NFL Network in High Definition on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET beginning May 9.

The NFL Films-produced five-episode series, which premiered last fall on HBO, takes the viewer behind the scenes at the Chiefs 2007 training camp for an all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. The first two one-hour episodes of the series premiere back-to-back on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on May 9 with replays at 11 p.m. ET and midnight ET.

A 24-person NFL Films crew lived at the Chiefs training camp at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, shooting more than 700 hours of video over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews were given unencumbered access to the players' and coaches' meeting rooms, training rooms, dormitories and practice fields to produce this look the players' and coaches' daily lives as they prepared for their 2007 NFL season.

The five episodes feature inside access with head coach Herm Edwards and star tight end Tony Gonzalez, the battle for the starting quarterback position between rookie Brodie Croyle and veteran Damon Huard, the early struggles of rookie receiver Dwayne Bowe, plus the heartbreaking moment when 22 players are cut from the team.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs recently won a 2007 Sports Emmy award in the Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics category.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Tyler Huntley fumble: 'He should've never been in that situation'

Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins was emphatic that he should've had the ball in his hands when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley's ill-fated sneak ended up in the grasp of Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard and was returned for the game-winning score in the Bengals' 24-17 Divisional Round triumph.

news

Bengals' Sam Hubbard on game-winning fumble return: 'You can't replicate a feeling like that in life'

With the Baltimore Ravens at the 1-yard line with a chance to take the lead a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Bengals defense changed the course of the AFC wild-card game when it forced a fumble and defensive end Sam Hubbard took it all the way back.

news

The First Read, NFL Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha reveals the biggest immediate question for the seven teams that have secured a spot in the Divisional Round and the five teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend so far.

news

NFL Divisional Round schedule announced

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for the Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE