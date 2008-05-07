Hard Knocks with the Chiefs on NFL Network

The NFL Films-produced five-episode series, which premiered last fall on HBO, takes the viewer behind the scenes at the Chiefs 2007 training camp for an all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. The first two one-hour episodes of the series premiere back-to-back on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on May 9 with replays at 11 p.m. ET and midnight ET.