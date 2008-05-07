Hard Knocks with the Chiefs on NFL Network

The Emmy Award-winning series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs will debut on NFL Network in High Definition on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET beginning May 9.
The NFL Films-produced five-episode series, which premiered last fall on HBO, takes the viewer behind the scenes at the Chiefs 2007 training camp for an all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. The first two one-hour episodes of the series premiere back-to-back on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on May 9 with replays at 11 p.m. ET and midnight ET.
A 24-person NFL Films crew lived at the Chiefs training camp at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, shooting more than 700 hours of video over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews were given unencumbered access to the players' and coaches' meeting rooms, training rooms, dormitories and practice fields to produce this look the players' and coaches' daily lives as they prepared for their 2007 NFL season.
The five episodes feature inside access with head coach Herm Edwards and star tight end Tony Gonzalez, the battle for the starting quarterback position between rookie Brodie Croyle and veteran Damon Huard, the early struggles of rookie receiver Dwayne Bowe, plus the heartbreaking moment when 22 players are cut from the team.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs recently won a 2007 Sports Emmy award in the Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics category.