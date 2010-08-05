With Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jetsscheduled to premiere on HBO on Aug. 11, check out previous editions of Hard Knocks on Hulu. In 2007, NFL Films followed the Kansas City Chiefs. Herman Edwards' team featured a camp competition between the vagabond quarterback Damon Huard and youngster Brodie Croyle as the squad went through the rigors of summer workouts in River Falls, Wis.
'Hard Knocks' with the Chiefs goes to River Falls
Published: Aug 05, 2010 at 09:06 AM
