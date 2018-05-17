'Hard Knocks' to bring Browns' Hope Season into focus

This will not be Hue Jackson's first "Hard Knocks" rodeo. The embattled Browns coach (it's now a sportswriting rule that "embattled" comes before "Browns coach") was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals when that team had its second HBO star turn in the summer of 2013. Jackson came off as smart, capable and well-liked back then -- I remember thinking about how much Jackson made sense as a future head coach while watching him. Well, Hue's 1-31 in two years in Cleveland. Honestly, it's a minor miracle that Hue even survived 0-16, and 2018 sets up as his last shot to establish himself as an NFL head coach. In my office, colleagues are already making friendly wagers on whether or not the season premiere opens with Hue jumping into Lake Erie. (Jackson made the promise before last season that he'd take the plunge if Browns didn't improve on their 1-15 record from 2016. Oof.) If I had to guess the opening scene, I'd go with the "Obligatory Head Coach Hype Speech In First Team Meeting," but I could certainly be wrong.