'Hard Knocks' stars Devon Cajuste, Nate Orchard cut

Orchard, on the other hand, was entering his fourth year with the Browns after the team selected him out of Utah in 2015. He'd bounced in and out of the lineup during his time with the Browns, showing desirable speed off the edge but never making a consistent impact. He recorded five sacks and 65 tackles in 34 games with the Browns from 2015-2017, but found himself in a battle for a job with fellow Hard Knocks star Carl Nassib.