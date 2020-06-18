Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 04:32 PM

'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Hard Knocks is doing something it couldn't have done a decade or so ago: deliver an intimate look inside the training camps of not one, but two NFL teams at the same time.

If this were the early 2000s, such an endeavor would have required flying hard drives full of footage back to NFL Films' Mount Laurel, New Jersey, headquarters. For a show that runs on Tuesday, just hours after the final cut is completed, "it would have been impossible," NFL Films VP and senior coordinating producer Ken Rodgers said Thursday.

Thanks to advancements in technology, that is no longer the case, but a new set of challenges have arisen in this most unusual offseason. How might the crew from NFL Films and HBO Sports get up close and personal with these NFL players while also socially distancing?

It's a question that doesn't have a specific answer, and the outcome could very well look different than the imagined course of action at this point with camp still a month away.

"This year, that will be the main focus for us is making sure we work within all the guidelines present during training camp to keep our players, coaches, staff members safe," Rodgers said, adding later that NFL Films will be relying on decisions made by the NFL and NFLPA. "It will still be Hard Knocks, but it will also be Safe Knocks, I guess, this year as well."

The same could be said about the football side of things, which will operate under what remains a fluid set of requirements and circumstances. Rams coach Sean McVay didn't mince words when acknowledging the surreal and somewhat frustrating environment in which all NFL teams will operate at the start of training camp.

"It is a little bit mind-numbing when you really get down to it," McVay said. "I think it's really just figuring out what's gonna be the best way to operate but also have the agility to adjust and adapt in what is going to be a very fluid situation.

"I mean, is this crazy, Coach Lynn?" McVay said to Chargers coach Anthony Lynn in the videoconference call. "We're talking about some of this stuff and we're playing football. I mean, we're gonna social distance, but we play football? I mean, it's really hard for me to understand all this. I don't get it. I really don't."

Just like the game itself, adjustments might end up being paramount in these camps, and Hard Knocks will be there to document and deliver it. Lynn admitted the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting protocols laid out for camp have forced him to change his training camp schedule "a lot." But there might be a silver lining to the unprecedented obstacles -- much like the popularity of other new sports docuseries that have aired during the pandemic, the U.S. can gather to enjoy a weekly distraction from reality, and through that, they might also receive inspiration in how to live amid the pandemic.

"I think we have to be very transparent in showing people how we're taking care of one another and how we're trying to do this safely," Lynn said. "Just be a good example for our community and the rest of our country."

The platform provided by Hard Knocks will be more than just football, then. Of course, it always is; Hard Knocks' best work comes from the stories told around the game.

This season, it'll also be about the new home of the Rams and Chargers: SoFi Stadium, a $5 billion Inglewood palace for football in Los Angeles. A new era of football will begin in Southern California, and NFL Films and HBO Sports will be there to deliver the total picture for five weeks. That picture just might also include a close look at how NFL teams are working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I can just imagine Steve Sabol being here still, which I wish he was, and I can imagine him looking at me and saying 'Well, Ken, that's what we pay you for -- to figure that out,'" Rodgers said. "You have to adjust on the fly, call an audible and produce things a different way. NFL Films has been around since 1962. We've seen a lot of stuff. We're prepared to adjust however we have to."

Related Content

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
news

Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams officially requests trade

Jamal Adams' star has quickly risen in his three NFL seasons in the Big Apple but it appears his relationship with the New York Jets has all but soured to a point beyond repair. On Thursday, the All-Pro safety formally requested to be traded.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon submits letter for reinstatement

Josh Gordon submitted his letter for reinstatement to the NFL, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Seahawks receiver is hoping his indefinite suspension will be lifted in time for training camp. 
Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary
news

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the league "will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled."
Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'
news

Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'

HBO Sports and NFL Films will follow not one, but two NFL franchises with "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles," an unprecedented iteration of the beloved docuseries that will deliver unfiltered, all-access looks inside the training camps of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform
news

Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed a first look at new tight end Rob Gronkowski in uniform on Thursday.
Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party
news

Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski and basketball HOFer Shaquille O'Neal will compete in six challenges as part of a virtual fundraiser to benefit social justice on June 27, with Snoop Dogg and others scheduled to perform.
Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'
news

Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'

The 2019 Cardinals finished 5-10-1. At least one of their key players is talking this offseason as if they're about to reverse that record in 2020 -- and then some.
Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement
news

Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation is giving $470,000 to seven organizations geared toward creating systemic changes and ending the disenfranchisement of black and indigenous people of color.
Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'
news

Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'

In his first year on the job, Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow has so far been forced to try to teach his group remotely and will be tasked with improving a defense that lost nine starters from 2019.
Bears QB coach looking for 'juice' from Trubisky, Foles competition
news

Bears QB coach looking for 'juice' from Trubisky, Foles competition

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will take center stage in Bears camp this summer. We've heard from both already on their excitement for the competition, but we didn't hear from their position coach until this week.
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFL considering expanding practice squads to up to 16 players

With training camps still set to start next month, the NFL is considering making yet another league-wide adjustment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL