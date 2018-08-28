'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Tyrod Taylor catches a break

-- Back in the premiere, Jackson fended off criticism (and a challenge) from new offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who questioned the Browns' toughness and the staff's apparent willingness to rest players who were nursing minor aches and pains. But Hue, at least in the framing of "Hard Knocks", appears to have come around to Haley's point of view. "We gotta keep pushing these guys through," Jackson says during one practice, sounding a lot different than the guy who swatted down Haley a few weeks earlier. "We ain't gonna be nice to 'em. F--- that. We're going to become a group of tough-minded, physical SOBs. That's what it's gonna take."