Browns' Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading

Cleveland Browns linebacker and former Philadelphia Eagle Mychal Kendricks has been charged with insider trading, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday morning.

Kendricks, along with co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud, per U.S. Attorney William McSwain.

Kendricks allegedly profited just under $1.2 million by using material non-public information from McSwain, a banker at a global investment firm, to make investments during the period of July 2014 to March 2015. In exchange for the information, Kendricks gave McSwain $10,000 and Eagles tickets, per McSwain.

Kendricks played for the Eagles from 2012 to 2017 before signing a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason.

A statement from #Browns LB Mychal Kendrick, who has just been charged by the feds for insider trading. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0IEsV6lPTh â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

If convicted, Kendricks faces a maximum possible sentence of 25-years imprisonment, a three-year period of supervised release and a $5,250,000 fine in addition to forfeiture of the money made from the offenses.

The Browns released the following statement on the matter:

The NFL also released a statement saying "we are aware of today's developments and will review the matter."