'Hard Knocks' earns NFL Films its 100th sports Emmy award

Published: Apr 27, 2010 at 06:13 AM

NFL Network wins for 'Football season never ends - run' promotional spot

'Hard Knocks' wins for Outstanding Edited Sports Series

NFL Films and NFL Network combined to win four 2009 Sports Emmy Awards, it was announced in New York on Monday night.

NFL Films, the most-honored filmmaker in sports, earned three Sports Emmys to bring its total to 100. The 100th Emmy for NFL Films came as the critically acclaimed Hard Knocks series, which airs on HBO, won its first Emmy in the Outstanding Edited Sports Series - Anthology category.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals was also one of two NFL Films winners for Outstanding Post Produced Audio - Sound. Inside the NFL on Showtime also earned a Sports Emmy in the category for "Sounds of the Year."

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals will encore on NFL Network this summer.

NFL Network won in the Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement - Institutional for its "Football Season Never Ends - Run" spot, which featured Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden running through the year-round NFL season beginning with the NFL Scouting Combine and progressing through the NFL Draft, training camp, the preseason and the regular season.

NFL Network has won seven Sports Emmys in its six-year history.

Following is a list of the winners:

Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals (HBO Sports/NFL Films)

Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals (HBO Sports/NFL Films)
Inside the NFL: Sounds of the Year (CBS/Showtime/NFL Films)

Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement - Institutional
2009 Football Season Never Ends - Run (NFL Network/Mering Carson/Motion Theory)

