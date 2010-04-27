'Hard Knocks' earns NFL Films its 100th sports Emmy award

NFL Network wins for 'Football season never ends - run' promotional spot
'Hard Knocks' wins for Outstanding Edited Sports Series
NFL Films and NFL Network combined to win four 2009 Sports Emmy Awards, it was announced in New York on Monday night.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals was also one of two NFL Films winners for Outstanding Post Produced Audio - Sound. Inside the NFL on Showtime also earned a Sports Emmy in the category for "Sounds of the Year."
NFL Network won in the Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement - Institutional for its "Football Season Never Ends - Run" spot, which featured Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden running through the year-round NFL season beginning with the NFL Scouting Combine and progressing through the NFL Draft, training camp, the preseason and the regular season.
On Hulu
Watch Hard Knocks and other signature NFL Films programming such as America's Game, Lost Treasures, Super Bowl highlights and football follies on Hulu. More ...
Following is a list of the winners:
Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals (HBO Sports/NFL Films)
Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals (HBO Sports/NFL Films)
Inside the NFL: Sounds of the Year (CBS/Showtime/NFL Films)
Outstanding Sports Promotional Announcement - Institutional
2009 Football Season Never Ends - Run (NFL Network/Mering Carson/Motion Theory)
NFL Network* airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive Internet home of NFL Network.*