'Hard Knocks' details preparation behind Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's game-sealing TD run vs. Patriots

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Jonathan Taylor's 67-yard dagger against the Patriots in Week 15 is a play to remember when chronicling the second-year running back's breakout season.

As revealed in episode six of Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday night, the extraordinary moment was another classic example of when preparation and opportunity meet.

Ahead of a crucial prime-time matchup against New England, Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery preached fundamentals while his group ran through drills at practice.

"Just keep working on lowering our pads," Montgomery instructed. "Still keeping that speed. Great cut. Right there -- that's it! Knowing where contact is and being able to get it down."

Montgomery continued to hammer in those details during a film session after practice. As they reviewed the tape, Colts RBs studied the subtle intricacies of running between the tackles and how a proper pad level, the appropriate cut and an acute sense of vision can make all the difference for a big gain upfield.

"Right here, this is why we're doing it," explained Montgomery as Taylor ran the drill. "Right after that move, get to the four points of pressure. Make sure we take care of it until we get ourselves in the clear. Then we'll still punch our chin."

Taylor's shifty move through the drill should look familiar, as it was executed to perfection Saturday night against New England. Utilizing his blockers to the left, Taylor made two defenders miss with a quick cut to the right which cleared an open path toward a 67-yard touchdown run.

Taylor's dash to the end zone topped out at 22.13 MPH, the fastest speed of any ball carrier this season according to Next Gen Stats. The back-breaking play halted a Patriots comeback and secured a 27-17 victory that kept the Colts' playoff hopes in sight.

Through Week 15, Taylor is the NFL's rushing leader by a wide margin with 1,518 yards. His 19 total touchdowns and 1,854 scrimmage yards also lead the league. Taylor's breakout season has earned him his first Pro Bowl bid and the Colts RB was recognized by fans as 2021's leading vote- getter (265,370).

As seen on Wednesday night, the fruits of Taylor's labor, or any NFL player for that matter, are manifested through hard work on the practice field.

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Coltsairs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max and will run until the end of the Colts' season.

