'Hard Knocks' details preparation behind Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's game-sealing TD run vs. Patriots

Jonathan Taylor's 67-yard dagger against the Patriots in Week 15 is a play to remember when chronicling the second-year running back's breakout season.

As revealed in episode six of Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday night, the extraordinary moment was another classic example of when preparation and opportunity meet.

Ahead of a crucial prime-time matchup against New England, Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery preached fundamentals while his group ran through drills at practice.

"Just keep working on lowering our pads," Montgomery instructed. "Still keeping that speed. Great cut. Right there -- that's it! Knowing where contact is and being able to get it down."

Montgomery continued to hammer in those details during a film session after practice. As they reviewed the tape, Colts RBs studied the subtle intricacies of running between the tackles and how a proper pad level, the appropriate cut and an acute sense of vision can make all the difference for a big gain upfield.

"Right here, this is why we're doing it," explained Montgomery as Taylor ran the drill. "Right after that move, get to the four points of pressure. Make sure we take care of it until we get ourselves in the clear. Then we'll still punch our chin."