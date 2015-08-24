Harbaugh: Ravens 'didn't prepare' for Eagles' speedy O

"We didn't prepare for it by design," Harbaugh said of the Eagles' high-paced offense, per ESPN.com. "It's not something we're going to prepare for. I guess in the preseason, it's pretty effective in that sense. If we were playing in our third preseason game, we'd probably prepare for it. I know we'd prepare for it because we game plan a little bit more."
Harbaugh was pointing specifically to the pace of Chip Kelly's attack, which prevents substitutions and gasses opponents -- even those who do prepare. Ravens fans could only watch as the Eagles piled up 17 points, 179 yards and 14 first downs in their first three drives against Baltimore's starting defense.
"We were out of position a bunch of times," Harbaugh said. "Guys didn't know what the call was because the phones are crackling up on us the whole time. So that made it really challenging for us."
Linebacker Terrell Suggs found a way through the chaos to lay a controversial low hit on quarterback Sam Bradford during a read-option play, but the quarterback rallied to lead Philly on a 12-play, 84-yard opening march capped by Ryan Mathews' 14-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles made it look easy against last year's No. 8 defense, but like his coach, Suggs dismissed the ghastly results.
"You've all been around here a long time where we've run all four preseason games and we thought that we were going to go on and win the Super Bowl," Suggs said. "And we didn't win nothing but five games in the regular season. You just learn from them."
