Harbaugh praises 'dynamic' Ravens running backs

West's stats weren't all that impressive -- nine carries for 25 yards (a YPC lowered by two rushes from the 1-yard line), one catch for seven yards and two touchdowns -- but his one-cut speed and tackle-breaking prowess were clearly on display. Watching the preseason isn't about stats, it's about identifying traits that can carry over to the regular season when the real hitting starts. West's spry showing Thursday suggests he should push Forsett for carries.