Handing out executive superlatives post free agency

The most enjoyable part of free agency, and the most hectic, is now behind us. In what was an opening unlike any other, more teams are trying to make their mark than ever thanks to a consistently rising salary cap that's more than $20 million ahead of where many general managers thought it would be at this time. So who did well, who did poorly and who didn't do enough? That's why we're here to pass out our executive superlatives for 2015.