Around the NFL

Handing out executive superlatives post free agency

Published: Mar 27, 2015 at 03:40 AM

The most enjoyable part of free agency, and the most hectic, is now behind us. In what was an opening unlike any other, more teams are trying to make their mark than ever thanks to a consistently rising salary cap that's more than $20 million ahead of where many general managers thought it would be at this time. So who did well, who did poorly and who didn't do enough? That's why we're here to pass out our executive superlatives for 2015.

MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED: John Schneider, general manager, Seattle Seahawks: Yes, the team will struggle if the offensive line struggles. But Schneider added a sure-fire playmaker to his offense in tight end Jimmy Graham in order to counter-balance a defense that was once again sapped of some serious firepower. Pairing Graham with Russell Wilson should be a fantasy dream come true, and it should change the way we think about Seattle as an offense that relies primarily on ball control and play action.

MOST FORGETFUL: Ted Thompson, GM, Green Bay Packers: This isn't a bad thing. I'm sure Bill Gates was voted this once in high school or something. But people will forget that Thompson made one hell of a deal for the best receiver in free agency, bringing a 24-year-oldRandall Cobb back for four years at $40 million. Some in the Packers' organization bristle at their lack of free agency gusto, but when they're right back in the thick of the Super Bowl race this year, Thompson won't be so forgetful.

CUTEST COUPLE: Doug Whaley, Rex Ryan and Terry Pegula, GM, head coach and owner, Buffalo Bills: A Rex Ryan team will always enter with fireworks, and the brass in Buffalo understood that well. Say what you will about the moves they've made, and the relatively limited salary-cap space they've left themselves with, but Buffalo is providing its fan base with something it deserves. At this point, it's playoffs or bust, a point of view that was still a ways away before Percy Harvin and LeSean McCoy walked in the door. Now, it's up to Ryan and offensive coordinator Greg Roman to make the pieces fit.

MOST CREATIVE: Mickey Loomis, Khai Harley and Joey Laine, GM, Director of Football Administration and Salary Cap Analyst, New Orleans Saints: The trio has done wonders getting their team under the cap despite a hellish outlook, while replacing some recent departures with some interesting additions in Max Unger and C.J. Spiller. The Saints are building up the power element of their offense and had to make some bold choices. In the long term, upgrading their offensive line and adding a Pro Bowl running back might not be the worst way to prolong an already legendary career from Drew Brees.

MOST UNIQUE: Chip Kelly, head coach, Philadelphia Eagles: Had this been a ho-hum offseason, the award might have gone to Giants general manager Jerry Reese, who, despite an aggressive $100 million spending spree last offseason, continues to remain tight to his convictions, a rare find in today's NFL. Alas, Kelly dealt LeSean McCoy and Nick Foles, and brought in Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews. What will the experiment yield in 2015? For owner Jeffrey Lurie, he'd better hope a playoff win, or at least an extremely dominant regular season. Now that Kelly's in charge of the groceries, the meal cannot disappoint.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast unveils our annual division power rankings and welcomes Bucky Brooks back to the show. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jim Irsay explains hiring of Jeff Saturday as Colts interim head coach: 'He's fully capable'

Colts owner Jim Irsay underscored it was a tough decision to fire head coach Frank Reich. He then highlighted Jeff Saturday's understanding of the game and playing experience as reasons to why he was the right man to be named interim head coach despite having no NFL coaching tenure.

news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker expected to miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain

Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the hope is Baker will return in two or three weeks based on the severity of the injury.

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy focusing on winning, not returning to Green Bay

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay on Sunday, but facing his former team isn't adding to his motivation for a win in Week 10.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen expected to be limited this week due to elbow injury

Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited in the days leading up to Buffalo's Week 10 game against the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

P.J. Walker to start at QB for Panthers on 'TNF' vs. Falcons

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Panthers QB P.J. Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach after firing Frank Reich

The Colts decided to replace their head coach with another former NFL player -- just not the one anyone expected. Longtime Colts center Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday.

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffers broken hand in ATV accident during bye week

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffered a broken hand as a result of an ATV accident during his bye week trip to Cabo, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season

The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season. It's the third major move in as many weeks for a struggling Indy squad that came into the season with postseason aspirations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on record-setting start to season: 'I'm like a kid in a candy store'

Tyreek Hill continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel's system. In Sunday's 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins WR generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown

news

Davante Adams on Raiders' latest collapse: 'There's no reason why we should be losing games like this'

The Raiders once again dashed out to a big lead only to watch it wither away in yet another loss, collapsing for a 27-20 road loss to the Jaguars. WR Davante Adams said after the game, "There's no reason why we should be losing games like this."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE