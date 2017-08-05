Hall of Fame recap: L.T. inspires with American story

"It was the chance I had been waiting for," Warner recalled. "I showed up at Rams Park early with bells on. Then I proceeded to have the worst workout of my life. I called [my wife] Brenda from the hallway of the facility and told her, 'I blew it. I blew my last chance at the NFL.' But a few days later I'd get a call from the Rams offering me a contract. Now, to this day, I believe the signing must have just been a favor to Al. But all the same to me: One man's junk, another man's treasure. Al, thanks for calling back. For dusting me off and uncovering my value. Thanks for being my someone."