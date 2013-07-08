Hakeem Nicks' Giants future not tied to Cruz's contract

If Nicks stays healthy and productive for 16 games this season, he can expect the Giants to eventually pony up to the tune of Mike Wallace's five-year, $60 million contract. If Nicks continues to struggle with lower-leg injuries, however, general manager Jerry Reese can opt to go year to year, via the franchise tag. Either way, the viability of keeping both star receivers in the Big Apple hinges more on Nicks' health than on Cruz's contract.