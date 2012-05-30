 Skip to main content
Advertising

Hakeem Nicks aims to be back with Giants by training camp

Published: May 29, 2012 at 11:20 PM

The early projections had Hakeem Nicks sidelined for as many as 12 weeks after he broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, but the New York Giants wide receiver is pledging he'll considerably earlier.

"'I'll be back for training camp' were his final words," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Tuesday, according to the New York Daily News. "And I said, 'OK, well I would accept it if it was maybe a day or two after the start of camp, that'd be fine.' But I really appreciated his optimism, and the fact that he was doing everything he possibly could."

Nicks broke the bone last thursday during organized team activities. Giants training camp starts on July 26, well before the date that would give Nicks a full three-month break.

But the four-year veteran is already claiming to be pain-free, Coughlin said.

"We'll bring him along slow," Coughlin said, "and with his competitive heart, there's no question about getting him ready to play."

Fellow Giants wide receiver Domenik Hixon suffered a similar injury before entering the NFL and said he needed a full three months to recover.

"It's not really the healing part," Hixon said. "It's the getting back into shape and doing all that. It's just a matter of time. You can't speed up time.

"But he stays in shape, so that won't be a problem."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.