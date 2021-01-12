'Guy named Blake' Hance reflects on sudden playing time in Browns' wild-card win: 'It's what you want'

﻿Blake Hance﻿ -- "a guy named Blake" -- found himself in a big spot on Sunday night, and he delivered.

The previously unknown offensive lineman received deserved attention Tuesday for his play in Cleveland's wild-card win over Pittsburgh. Signed to the team's active roster out of dire need in Week 17, Hance didn't see the field until Sunday night, when backup-turned-emergency-starter Michael Dunn exited the game due to injury, forcing Hance into action.

He was so new to the Browns -- who hadn't practiced but once in the week leading up to the wild-card game due to the club's persistent COVID-19 issues -- he hadn't even met the quarterback he'd be protecting until right before the game. ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ said after the win he'd introduced himself to Hance in the locker room prior to the game, referring to him as "a guy named Blake" in a memorable postgame sound byte. Hance corroborated the story during a Tuesday appearance on NFL NOW.

"We got one practice in last week," Hance told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "But with all the COVID going around, obviously everyone was staying very far apart from each other, we didn't even go in the locker room or anything. So there's a ton of guys that I didn't really get a chance to meet yet.