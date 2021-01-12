Around the NFL

'Guy named Blake' Hance reflects on sudden playing time in Browns' wild-card win: 'It's what you want'

Published: Jan 12, 2021 at 03:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Blake Hance﻿ -- "a guy named Blake" -- found himself in a big spot on Sunday night, and he delivered.

The previously unknown offensive lineman received deserved attention Tuesday for his play in Cleveland's wild-card win over Pittsburgh. Signed to the team's active roster out of dire need in Week 17, Hance didn't see the field until Sunday night, when backup-turned-emergency-starter Michael Dunn exited the game due to injury, forcing Hance into action.

He was so new to the Browns -- who hadn't practiced but once in the week leading up to the wild-card game due to the club's persistent COVID-19 issues -- he hadn't even met the quarterback he'd be protecting until right before the game. ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ said after the win he'd introduced himself to Hance in the locker room prior to the game, referring to him as "a guy named Blake" in a memorable postgame sound byte. Hance corroborated the story during a Tuesday appearance on NFL NOW.

"We got one practice in last week," Hance told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. "But with all the COVID going around, obviously everyone was staying very far apart from each other, we didn't even go in the locker room or anything. So there's a ton of guys that I didn't really get a chance to meet yet.

"Saw Baker in the locker room before the game, so we got a chance to quickly meet. But then Michael Dunn, he played a really great game. He stepped up big time in his first start. And so I was bummed for him to see him go down. Didn't really have much time to think about it before running out there."

It's not often a fringe player like Hance, who had spent his first two NFL years on four practice squads, can see when his number is about to be called. The situation doesn't get any easier when you have to go face a Pro Bowl defensive lineman like ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿. But Hance answered the call, playing 14 snaps in the final minutes of a still-undecided postseason contest and faring well enough in the pass-blocking department to help the Browns win their first playoff game since the 1994 season (for those wondering, Hance was born in 1996).

"It's what you want," Hance said of facing Heyward. "It's why you do it. I've been going to work for two years on practice squads. You're always hoping for that opportunity. In this league, every time you line up, you're going against somebody like that who's a great player."

The Browns should get ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, but with Dunn landing on injured reserve due to the aforementioned injury, they could call on Hance again. At least this time, his quarterback will know him better than a brief pregame introduction.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on 2020 Packers offense vs. 2019: We're just better

Despite equal 13-3 records, there's a much different feel to this Packers team than the 2019 version. Ahead of Green Bay's postseason-opening NFC Divisional Round tussle with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers chalked up the difference to confidence and just being flat-out better on offense.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Takeaways from CFP National Championship, Reaction to Doug Pederson Firing

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to discuss the CFP National Championship and its top prospects, including DeVonta Smith. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will guest-host episode of 'Jeopardy!'

This future Hall of Fame QB, likely 2020 NFL MVP and Game of Thrones extra will guest-host this beloved American game show in the coming weeks. Who is ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, and what is Jeopardy!?
news

Texans request to interview Eric Bieniemy, but will have to wait until Chiefs' season is over

The Houston Texans are late to the party, but at least they showed up. Houston has officially requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for its vacant head coaching position.
news

Seahawks extend GM John Schneider through 2027 draft

The Seahawks have reached an agreement on a contract extension with general manager John Schneider, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Seattle announced the new pact puts Schneider on its books through the 2027 draft.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'on pace' to return in time for Week 1

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he's on track to return from ACL and MCL injuries in time for the start of the 2021 season.
news

Raiders hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

The Raiders are in need of an upgrade on defense. Their latest hire portends to one. The team announced Tuesday it has hired Gus Bradley as its new defensive coordinator, a hire that's familiar on multiple fronts.
news

Colts LT Anthony Castonzo retiring after 10 seasons

The Colts need a new left tackle. Anthony Castonzo﻿, a linchpin of their offensive line for the past 10 years, announced his retirement Tuesday.
news

Ron Rivera: Wish I'd have given more QBs opportunities in 2020 training camp

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera wishes he would've took a better look at all their quarterbacks during training camp and gave them more opportunities. 
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Divisional Round

The Bills are signing Devonta Freeman to their practice squad following a season-ending injury to rookie runner ﻿Zack Moss﻿, Rapoport reported.
news

Jets flying in 49ers DC Robert Saleh for second HC interview 

Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is flying to New York for a second interview with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW