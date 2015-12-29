Gus Bradley to return as Jacksonville Jaguars coach

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is looking forward to big things in 2016, and he wants Gus Bradley to lead Jacksonville there.
In a statement to reporters on Tuesday, Khan talked about the progress he has seen in 2015 and the hope that Bradley has the "best year of his career" next season.
"I spoke to Gus Bradley today to confirm to him that he will continue as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. It's evident to see how far we've come in many aspects of our game, and Gus deserves a lot of credit for that progress," Khan said. "It's also evident the considerable work that remains to be done to be where we expect to be at this time next season, which is well above where we stand today. And Gus understands that. Dave Caldwell and I also spoke today and we are both confident that Gus will make 2016 the best year of his career. In the meantime, I expect his coaching staff and team to respond favorably to this news in preparation for Houston on Sunday and then begin thinking about what more they can provide next season. We have high ambitions."
Khan hinted at this during a lengthy interview with NFL.com and Around The NFL ahead of the team's trip to London in October. Khan believes that quarterback Blake Bortles, one of the highest-scoring quarterbacks of the year, along with wide receivers Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns show that the team trending in the right direction. Bradley will also get 2015 No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler in the fold for the first time in 2016. Fowler tore his ACL early in camp last spring.
So far Bradley has finished with records of 4-12, 3-13 and 5-10. A win over the Texans on Sunday would give the club their most wins in a season since 2010.
While this statement and announcement will be met with rolled eyes from some, Bradley and general manager Dave Caldwell inherited a historically poor roster when Caldwell came aboard in 2012. Together, the pair has turned over almost every roster space, helped develop a top-10 quarterback and created a formidable offense that will likely finish in the top-10 in scoring. Assuming Bradley's defense improves with the addition of Fowler in 2016, Khan has reason to believe.
This does not mean that Khan is asleep at the wheel, either. In the NFL.com interview and in his statement Tuesday, he noted the need for significant progress. Khan doesn't throw around terms like "career year" lightly. With progress comes heightened expectations, and Bradley is expected to produce in 2016.