Gurley breaks out as Rams upend Cardinals in Arizona

Johnson, who had a 108-yard return on the opening kick two weeks ago, brought it out again to open this game. At about the 15-yard line, Mark Barron knocked the ball loose and Daren Bates jumped on it for St. Louis at the Arizona 13. On third down from the 12, Foles threw over the middle to Austin, just the Rams' seventh touchdown of the season, and Arizona trailed for the first time this season.