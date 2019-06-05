Gruden on Trent Williams' absence: 'We need him back'

Trent Williams is skipping mandatory minicamp due to frustrations about his contract and his recent medical issue.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that along with new contract desires, there is "frustration" from Williams over the handling of his health scare earlier this spring in which he had a growth removed from his scalp that was originally thought to be cancerous, but turned out it was not.
"I really don't have one," Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden responded Wednesday when asked about the recent reports about his star left tackle. "Just trying to focus on the guys that are here right now. Trent knows how much we need him and want him back. That's the only thing I can do from here. As far as what happened with him and the doctors, that's between he and the doctors; hopefully, we can get that cleared up soon."
Gruden acknowledged that Williams might be irritated by the injury issue but hasn't had discussions about the blind side blocker not wanting to be in Washington moving forward.
The coach rejected the notion that a potential misdiagnosis or any of Williams' issues were caused by the Redskins medical staff.
"I think our medical staff has done a good job," he said. "I think where the frustration might lie is the timing of the diagnosis. Maybe he wishes it was diagnosed a little sooner to my understanding but other than that I think our doctors and medical staff have done a good job."
Gruden noted that he "hopes" to see Williams back in the building at some point his offseason, but right now is focused on the players at minicamp.
"I have a lot of people I need to coach right now and we're doing a good job," he said. "We have a lot of good things going on here in training camp. Our rookies have come in and have done a great job. The guys that we signed in free agency have done a great job, the veterans we have coming back have bought in and are practicing really hard. That's what I'm focused on. Trent's our best player, one of our best players and we want him back. Right now, we have to cater to the guys that are here. We'll handle Trent accordingly and hopefully we'll get him back by training camp. We have so many good things going on right now, I'm not going to let one distraction hold us back and it's really not a distraction for me right now."