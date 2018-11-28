Around the NFL

Gruden on Reuben Foster: No guarantee he ever plays

Published: Nov 28, 2018 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

A day after the RedskinsclaimedReuben Foster off waivers, coach Jay Gruden said there's no guarantee the former first-round draft pick ever sees the playing field for Washington.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Gruden stressed Foster isn't close to playing for the Redskins in the wake of his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence over the weekend.

"There's no guarantee he's ever going to play here," Gruden said. "He's got a lot of work to do -- personally, with the team, with the NFL, with himself -- before he even thinks about playing football again."

Gruden said it was a team decision to claim Foster, who was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday following his arrest on suspicion of a misdemeanor domestic violence battery charge in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night. The NFL placed Foster on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List on Tuesday -- a move that prevents the second-year linebacker from playing for the Redskins until the NFL's investigation into Foster's arrest is concluded.

The Redskins considered what the public reaction would be to claiming Foster before they pulled him off the waiver wire, Gruden said.

"A little bit. Yeah, I'm sure there was," Gruden said. "From [president] Bruce [Allen] and [owner] Dan [Snyder] and, obviously, [VP of Player Personnel] Doug [Williams]. But at the end of the day, we decided to make the move and we'll deal with the outcry, so to speak. But for the most part, this is a young athlete, a young person, who got himself into some trouble and we want to find out exactly what happened."

Gruden said his past experiences with Foster played a role in the team claiming him. Guden was impressed with Foster when he spoke with him before the 2017 NFL Draft.

"I spent a lot of time with [Alabama] coach [Nick] Saban and Reuben," Gruden said. "...They had a lot of players we spent a lot of time with, and [Foster] was one of them. And, at that time, he was one of my favorite players in the draft defensively, as a player, and one of my favorite interviews as a person.

"What's happened since then, I don't know really a lot about what's happened. I just have read a little bit about what's happened and it's not good. But we will get to the bottom of it by the end of the day. Like I said there's no guarantee he'll ever step foot on a football field here, but we would like to find out more about what happened."

Still, Foster's arrest on Saturday wasn't his first run-in with the law since being drafted 31st overall by the 49ers last year.

Foster was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession. That charge was eventually dismissed after he completed a first-time offender diversion course, but he was suspended the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's conduct and substance-abuse policies.

Foster faced more serious charges for an incident in California in February. He was initially charged in April with felonies for domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession after being accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend. A judge ruled there was no probable cause on the first two charges after the ex-girlfriend recanted the allegations.

In Saturday's incident, the alleged victim told police that during a verbal altercation with Foster, he slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face. Officers observed a one-inch scratch on her left collarbone, according to police.

When asked by a reporter why the Redskins decided to claim Foster off waivers rather than wait and see how his legal and potential disciplinary issues play out, Gruden responded: "That's a good question, we [probably] could have done that. But we claimed him and we chose for him to be part of our organization."

Gruden also wouldn't say whether he believes, at this point, Foster deserves a second chance.

"I think a lot depends on it," he said. "And we don't know if he's going to get a second chance, quite frankly. We don't know. There has to be a lot of recovery, he's got to go through the process with the league, with the police. Individually he's going to have to get some help, in counseling.

"We understand that it's going to be a long process for him. But he's a young player. He made a mistake or two and at the end of the day we decided to take a chance and deal with it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'

In Broncos QB Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field, he faced strong emotions, an intense fan reaction and his former Seahawks teammates in a game which came down to the final seconds.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his old homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt's pectoral injury is not believed to be season-ending or require surgery. Watt is still waiting on more information but there is optimism he will be back by midseason, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and did not return in his team's 17-16 win over the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter. Head coach Pete Carroll called it a "serious" injury that is believed to be to Adams' quad tendon.

news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' for those 'who continually mock' Jets after Week 1 loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell expected to miss at least eight weeks with MCL sprain

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones believed to have been suffering from back spasms in loss to Dolphins

The Patriots received good news on quarterback Mac Jones. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms during the season-opening loss to the Dolphins.

news

Steelers LB T.J. Watt to seek second opinion on pec injury; Najee Harris undergoing tests on foot

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 win possibly came with a heavy price. The team is currently awaiting word of the severity of injuries to stars T.J. Watt and Najee Harris.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks

The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's victory over the Cowboys and will miss some time.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE