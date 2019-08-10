Gruden on Antonio Brown: 'We're gonna support him'

"I don't know what anybody's writing or anybody thinks, but this foot injury wasn't his fault. This was a total accident. It really wasn't his fault and it's a serious injury. I know some people are smarting at it, but it's really not a laughing matter. The guy was hurt. He's innocent, he didn't do anything wrong," said Gruden, who later called the injury an accident. "And the helmet thing is a personal matter to him. He has a strong feeling about what he's worn on his head and we're supporting him. We understand the league's position as well, so we're in a tough spot. And we hope Antonio is back here soon, because he's exciting to be around. I'm excited. I got some plays for him, I hope we can start calling them."