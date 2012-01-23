Gronkowski wearing boot on lower left leg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is wearing a removable boot on his lower left leg after being injured in the AFC championship game.
Gronkowski wore the boot as he walked through the locker room and into the trainer's area on Monday. He did not speak with reporters.
The second-year star, who set an NFL record for a tight end with 17 touchdown catches, was hurt in the final minute of the third quarter of Sunday's 23-20 win when he was tackled after a 23-yard reception. He limped off the field but seemed to be walking better as he went to the locker room. Less than five minutes later, Gronkowski was back in the game.
He finished with five catches for 87 yards.