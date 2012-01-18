Gronkowski's a beast, but he's not worth a first-round pick

M.F.: I've had this question asked hundreds of times on Twitter and Facebook, and it's legitimate. After all, touchdowns are like gold in fantasy football -- and Gronkowski is an absolute touchdown machine. Did you know that he outscored every wide receiver (outside of Calvin Johnson) and every tight end in fantasy points last season? But I have reservations about whether he can post 90 receptions, 1,327 yards and 18 total touchdowns in back-to-back years, and he would have to come close to that to be worth a first-round pick. So will he be drafted in Round 1 of countless fantasy leagues in 2012? Yes. Would I draft him there? Probably not. I'd rather secure at least one quarterback, one running back and a wide receiver before I go with a tight end. If Gronkowski fell to me late in Round 2, however, I'd have to pounce on him.