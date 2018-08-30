Around the NFL

Gronkowski prefers to focus on season, not contract

Published: Aug 30, 2018 at 12:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The past week in the NFL has seen a flurry of activity with contract extensions.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a massive deal with the New York Giants to become the highest-paid receiver in the game; the Green Bay Packers took care of quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a lucrative four-year, $134 million deal; the Seattle Seahawks inked wide receiver Tyler Lockett for three more years; and the New England Patriots rewarded guard Shaq Mason with a five-year extension, which placed him among the highest-paid right guards in the league.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is aware of what is happening around the league and he wouldn't mind being taken care of in the near future.

"I'm always open for that," Gronkowski told reporters, via the Patriots' official website.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski has two years remaining on his current contract, which carries base salaries of $8 million in 2018 and $9 million in 2019. His salary places him as the fourth-highest paid tight end in the league behind Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed, according to Over the Cap.

NFL Network's James Palmer previously reported in May that the team was working on restructuring the tight end's deal, but so far it has been quiet, at least publicly.

Whether the Patriots take care of Gronkowski, one of the NFL's elite tight ends, before the end of summer remains to be seen.

But with the regular season set to kick off in less than two weeks, Gronkowski prefers to place his attention on the playing field.

"I mean, it is what it is," Gronkowski told reporters. "That's not really my focus. I got a long season ahead, and just trying to focus on what I need to really do and just let everything else play out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'feeling good' as he embarks on pivotal fourth season in New York

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters Monday that he is "feeling good" after a neck injury ended his 2021 season early.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick compares Matthew Slater's importance on special teams to Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offers praise to special teams ace ﻿Matthew Slater, who he believes is up there in importance with the likes of Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. 
news

Peyton Manning advising Russell Wilson on transition to Denver Broncos

From a former Broncos QB to the current one, Peyton Manning is advising Russell Wilson on his transition to Denver after being traded from Seattle. 
news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
news

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Lions GM happy to bring back former first-rounder Jarrad Davis: 'Everybody deserves second chances'

Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes everybody deserves another opportunity, and that was the idea behind bringing linebacker Jarrad Davis back to the franchise that took him 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 
news

Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign. 
news

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday. 
news

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW