Gronkowski, Darrelle Revis won't take Seahawks' bait

Published: Jan 23, 2015
The Patriots refuse to take the noxious bait trolling behind the Seahawks' Super Bowl skiff.

After New England's victory in the AFC Championship Game, Darrelle Revis promised to deflect all questions related to fellow first-team All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.

Asked Friday how much it bothers him that Sherman has repeatedly claimed to be the best corner in the game, Revis responded, "That's great."

Revis then turned his head in the other direction to change the topic.

While Revis' reserve is commendable, it was overshadowed Friday by Rob Gronkowski's refusal to be drawn into a war of words with Jeremy Lane.

Seattle's backup cornerback told reporters Thursday that Gronkowski, a unanimous All-Pro, is overrated.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Gronkowski said. "... I just gotta keep working hard at practice, keep bringing it at practice, keep preparing and keep getting ready."

Gronkowski then recognized the Seahawks as a "very, very, very good defense."

Although the Patriots stars are toeing the company line established by a dour, tight-lipped Bill Belichick, it's safe to say Lane's comments have been turned into bulletin board material.

Asked if the slight ticked him off, Gronk allowed a terse, "It may."

The last time these two teams squared off in 2012, strong safety Kam Chancellor and linebacker K.J. Wright had the primary coverage on Gronkowski.

It's a shame for NFL fans that Lane will be relegated to nickelback and special teams rather than drawing the assignment of covering the most dominant tight endin NFL history.

