Gronk twerks up a storm

Published: Mar 26, 2015 at 08:00 PM

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski does two things a lot. Catching touchdowns and dancing. Here's more of the latter. The Gronk Tour headed to the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Another angle for you.

We're sure there is more to come.

