Gronk twerks up a storm

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski does two things a lot. Catching touchdowns and dancing. Here's more of the latter. The Gronk Tour headed to the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.
Another angle for you.
We're sure there is more to come.
Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area. Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a Football Personnel Advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.
