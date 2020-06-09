Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment when a shed housing the gear went up in flames last month.
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, along with the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help the school recoup the loss of equipment.
"Once I got confirmation that it was just a shed, I was relieved," football coach Duane Thomas told the Tampa Bay Times after the fire. "I was concerned because all of the kids' stuff was still there, they didn't take it home before spring break. We're an inner-city school and not everybody has the funds to buy new things, new cleats.
"Equipment can be replaced."
Now Gronk and the Bucs are helping replace that equipment.