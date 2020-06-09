Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 02:50 PM

Gronk, Bucs replace Tampa high school's football gear lost in fire

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A fire at Blake High School in Tampa Bay destroyed nearly all the football team's equipment when a shed housing the gear went up in flames last month.

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, along with the Bucs Foundation, is stepping in to help the school recoup the loss of equipment.

"Once I got confirmation that it was just a shed, I was relieved," football coach Duane Thomas told the Tampa Bay Times after the fire. "I was concerned because all of the kids' stuff was still there, they didn't take it home before spring break. We're an inner-city school and not everybody has the funds to buy new things, new cleats.

"Equipment can be replaced."

Now Gronk and the Bucs are helping replace that equipment.

Related Content

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick
news

Malcolm Jenkins: NFL needs to specifically acknowledge Colin Kaepernick

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said during a Tuesday morning appearance on CBS that the NFL still needs to acknowledge Colin Kaepernick.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Dalvin Cook holdout would be 'virtually prohibitive' for RB 

The current CBA seriously discourages a player like Dalvin Cook from entering a holdout because it can directly affect his ability to reach unrestricted free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Tre Boston encouraged by changed Panthers organization

The veteran safety and his Carolina teammates exercised their right to protest peacefully last week. It was a far cry from where he and his fellow Panthers found themselves in 2016.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, NFL vice president Troy Vincent speaks to the media during an owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press on TuesdayMarch 31, 2020, obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft, which will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent calls on star players to put 'words into actions'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Troy Vincent said he appreciated Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement decrying systematic oppression of black people and hopes players continue to use their voice to push the conversation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) looks to pass an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Saints' Jameis Winston promises his career is far from finished

Since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Jameis Winston's career has seen numerous ups and downs, including an infamous 2019 campaign. Ahead of his first season with the Saints, Winston maintains that his transition to being a backup does not mean his goal of being a QB1 again is an afterthought.
Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday
news

Todd Gurley passed his physical with Falcons Monday

Todd Gurley agreed to terms with the Falcons more than two months ago, but the NFL stopped player physicals and closed club facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs
news

Carlos Hyde 'open to the competition' with Seahawks RBs

Carlos noted that "everybody knows" Chris Carson is Seattle's starter if he's healthy. The admission he's playing for second won't stop the running back from aiming higher.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Browns TE David Njoku: 'If I can stay healthy, the sky is the limit'

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku only played in four games last season due to a wrist injury. However, the former first-round pick is now healthy and aiming for a bounce-back season.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints beat the Titans 38-28. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt and made a donation that will wipe out approximately $2.3 million in medical debt for economically challenged families in the greater New Orleans area.
A general view of Heinz Field at midfield prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Steelers plan to hold 2020 training camp at Heinz Field

In light of the new NFL protocols established due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their training camp will be held at their home stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) sets up to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Reich: Jacoby Brissett handling QB situation like a 'complete pro'

Colts coach Frank Reich talked with reporters Monday and said that former starter Jacoby Brissett is handling Philip Rivers' arrival to Indianapolis like "a complete pro."
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL