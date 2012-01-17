Grimm chooses to stay with Cards over pursuing other options

Published: Jan 17, 2012 at 06:10 AM

Offensive line coach Russ Grimm will stay with the Arizona Cardinals, a league source said Tuesday.

The Cardinals later confirmed the move, announcing Grimm was among five assistant coaches to sign new deals with the team. Special teams coach Kevin Spencer, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, running backs coach Tommie Robinson and defensive line coach Ron Aiken also will return.

Grimm's contract was expired, and league sources said last week that a number of other teams were interested in his services. But Grimm, who's also an assistant head coach, is very close with Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt, dating to their days together on the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold is set to undergo an MRI on his ailing shoulder.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW