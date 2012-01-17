Grimm chooses to stay with Cards over pursuing other options

The Cardinals later confirmed the move, announcing Grimm was among five assistant coaches to sign new deals with the team. Special teams coach Kevin Spencer, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, running backs coach Tommie Robinson and defensive line coach Ron Aiken also will return.
Grimm's contract was expired, and league sources said last week that a number of other teams were interested in his services. But Grimm, who's also an assistant head coach, is very close with Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt, dating to their days together on the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff.