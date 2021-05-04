Around the NFL

Greg Roman: Ravens' new WRs 'expand our profile quite a bit' in passing game

Published: May 04, 2021 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens used their first of two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to upgrade their receiver corps, snagging Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick, and then added wideout Tylan Wallace in the fourth round.

Bateman has the talent to be an alpha in Baltimore with NFL-ready route-running skills. He should immediately complement ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ atop the Ravens starting corps. Baltimore then returned to the position to add Wallace, who slipped due to injury concerns. Wallace has the skills to be a steal as a route technician with strong hands and a solid catch radius.

Bateman and Wallace joined a receiver corps that included Brown, ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿, ﻿Devin Duvernay﻿, ﻿Miles Boykin﻿ and ﻿James Proche﻿. It's the deepest group of offensive coordinator Greg Roman's tenure.

Roman believes the additions this offseason will open up the passing offense for ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿.

"I don't want to call it an embarrassment of riches, but when you talk about Hollywood and Devin and Miles, I really feel good about the guys we have," Roman said, via the team's official website. "This offense is really one that runs through Lamar. We're always going to do what gives us the best chance to win. When you add talent like that, it's really going to expand our profile quite a bit, actually. To play with the kind of balance that we really want to play with.

"I really think it will probably take some pressure off guys that have been here like Marquise, free him up a little bit as well. The field's about 53 yards wide, and I think people are going to have to defend all 53 yards of it."

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta took issue with criticisms of his receiver corps ahead of the draft, saying those disparagements were "insulting." DeCosta's actions speak louder than words. Using his first pick and a valuable mid-round selection on wideouts with polished route-running skills underscored his desire to upgrade the group in the draft.

Last offseason, the storylines revolved around Jackson's efforts to improve as a passer. The season, it's been about the franchise's plans to buffer the QB with as many weapons as possible.

DeCosta swung and missed at bringing in ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ before landing on the former first-round pick Watkins in free agency. He then doubled down in the draft. In his three drafts as general manager, DeCosta has used six selections on wideouts, including first-round picks in Bateman and Brown.

Assets have been sunk in improving the passing game once again. Roman believes this is the year that the Ravens can take advantage of defenses selling out to stop Jackson and the rushing attack.

"Definitely some things that people are going to see from us that they haven't seen before," Roman said. "Our staff is working really hard and diligently on that. When you really look at who we have to beat in the AFC these days, you've got to have talent everywhere. There's some really good teams out there. I really feel great about what we're building here. Schematically wise, we're always going to change it a little bit. I'd probably say more so this year than we did last year."

Related Content

news

Buccaneers rookie OLB Joe Tryon to wear No. 9 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon might be getting off on the wrong foot with new teammate ﻿Tom Brady﻿ over his new number.
news

Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers' decision to trade up to No. 3 to take Trey Lance

Some viewed the price GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan paid for Trey Lance as a curve-breaking amount. Shanahan, however, believes if the Niners hadn't leapt up the board, someone would have, and the cost might have been even higher.
news

Giants GM Gettleman: Daniel Jones 'should really make a major stride' in Year 3

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones enters a pivotal third season in New York, and general manager Dave Gettleman upgraded his weapons ahead of what is expected to be a make-or-break year.
news

Panthers request permission to interview Bills personnel director Dan Morgan for asst. GM job

Carolina could be looking to add one of their former standout linebackers to the front office.
news

Roundup: Broncos release backup QB Jeff Driskel

﻿Jeff Driskel﻿'s stint with the Broncos is finished. Denver announced Monday it has released the backup quarterback. Driskel appeared in three games with the Broncos in 2020 following an injury to starter ﻿Drew Lock﻿.
news

Patriots likely to decline RB Sony Michel's 5th-year option, picking up OT Isaiah Wynn's option

The New England Patriots will likely decline one fifth-year option and pick up another on their 2018 first-round draft class. Ian Rapoport reports that the Pats will likely decline the option year for RB ﻿Sony Michel﻿ while exercising the option for OT Isaiah Wynn.
news

Titans fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver charged with assault in April incident

Tennessee Titans fourth-round pick ﻿Rashad Weaver﻿ was charged Friday with one count of simple assault in connection with an April incident in Pittsburgh.
news

Cowboys decline LB Leighton Vander Esch's fifth-year option

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that the Cowboys informed Leighton Vander Esch's agent that they would not be exercising the option on the linebacker due to ongoing salary cap uncertainty.
news

Bears release OT Charles Leno after drafting Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins

Chicago released dependable tackle ﻿Charles Leno. The Bears selected Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of last week's NFL draft and have plans to play him on the left side of the line.
news

Bills exercise fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Buffalo Bills made the no-brainer decisions to exercise the fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds. The two staples of the Bills' starting units are now under contract through the 2022 season.
news

Ron Rivera: Washington had 'big conversation' about trading up to draft a QB

Amid QBs Justin Fields and Mac Jones falling out of the top 10, Washington HC Ron Rivera said there were discussions about potentially trading up in the draft. But the club didn't want to part with the assets it would have taken to make such a move. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW