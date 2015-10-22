Around the NFL

Greg Roman eager to push EJ Manuel, Tyrod Taylor

Published: Oct 22, 2015 at 04:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

HERTFORDSHIRE, England -- The Buffalo Bills have not one, but two quarterbacks that play-caller Greg Roman feels excited about.

With third-year passer EJ Manuel set to fill in for injured starter Tyrod Taylor, we asked Roman if Manuel had a chance to seize the starting job if he lit the world on fire Sunday at Wembley against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

We asked because it was just last week -- before Manuel's start against the Bengals -- that NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills would have considered reopening the quarterback competition had Manuel played well in Week 6.

"That's a hypothetical question," Roman said. "That's what I plan on doing -- is having him light it up. And we cross bridges when we get to them. Right now, he's playing this game and, believe it or not, that's as far ahead as we're looking."

Still, Roman clearly believes in Manuel, telling reporters that "he played a pretty solid game" against the Bengals and saying: "We have full confidence in EJ and we love the skill set. He's doing really good in his preparation. I really think he's growing as a professional in how he prepares week to week and I think that will really serve him well moving forward."

Roman went on to say that when you watch "elite quarterbacks" in the NFL, "one of the characteristics of these people is that they are simply, in a machine-like fashion, doing what they're supposed to do over and over and over. And I think EJ's got the type of makeup to really go down that path."

Talking one-on-one with Roman later in the day, he acknowledged that Taylor "simply won the job throughout the offseason and we really felt good about him, but at the same time, I felt really good about EJ, too, and what he was able to do and the progress he was able to make. So, it was a tough decision, it really was. It was tough. But (Taylor) won the job, it's that simple."

To most observers, Taylor has been the clear winner on tape, showing a live arm and fantastic mobility. Manuel, though, is draped with a first-round draft pedigree that Roman acknowledged adds some pressure to find out if his promise can be fulfilled.

"I definitely think you want to see how far you can push each and every player and I think that definitely adds something to it when you make that kind of investment," Roman said. "But I think you want to find out on every player."

Asking if he sees a higher ceiling in either one of his two young passers, Roman wouldn't bite, saying: "A higher ceiling? The only ceiling I'm looking at is the guy that's playing. That's it. That's all I care about."

Wake up and watch with the world. The NFL is live on Yahoo. For the first time ever the NFL is streaming a live game on Yahoo. Bills vs. Jaguars live from London, Sunday October 25th 9:30 am ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls rookie year 'a blur,' eager to 'master the offense' in Year 2

As Chargers' season ticket holders toured SoFi Stadium for the first time during an open house on Saturday, Justin Herbert took a moment to field questions. When asked to recap his sensational Year 1, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's reply made it evident that he's not spending too much time dwelling on the past.
news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reports. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Cowboys not trading up in the draft. Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas isn't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick.
news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW