 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Greg Olsen on two-game slide: 'We just got to dial in'

Published: Nov 21, 2018 at 02:16 AM
Author Image
Herbie Teope

Two straight losses have dropped the Carolina Panthers to 6-4 and three games out of first place behind the New Orleans Saints (9-1) in the NFC South.

The recent two-game span has the Panthers searching for answers when considering a blowout 52-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 followed by a close 20-19 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Tight end Greg Olsen admits he doesn't have solutions, but the veteran knows the team must pull together to get back on the winning track.

"I just think collectively as a group starting, obviously, offensively, and then just on a broader scale the entire team, we just got to really dial in now," Olsen told reporters, via the Panthers' official website. "We've got a heck of a stretch. We can't worry about what New Orleans is doing. We got to stop worrying about playoff pictures. We just need to win a game, you know what I mean?"

A team utilizing the approach of taking it one game at a time is often heard in NFL lockers rooms, but the rally cry certainly holds true in the Panthers' situation.

Four of the team's final six games are against divisional opponents, including two pivotal matchups against the Saints in Weeks 15 and 17.

Still, Carolina can't afford to look down the road or pay attention to the scoreboard when considering the team is hosting a dangerous Seattle Seahawks team in Week 12.

"In this league, it's so easy to get caught up in if this team loses and this team wins, and you get there, we can have home field," Olsen said. "If we don't win we're not going to be back in the playoffs. We just need to narrow it down, just win one game, and then we can worry about everything else. Sometimes in this league, that's just what happens. We just got to dial in and win one game, and after that, we'll go from there."

In the meantime, Olsen's mentality of not looking ahead and taking care of the current task at hand is the correct course of action given the Panthers' current record and standing in the NFC South.

The playoff picture will take care of itself if the Panthers are focused on controlling what they can control to secure wins, and then receive some outside help if they hope to close any ground on the Saints before they meet in December.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

DeAndre Hopkins joins Georgia Tech staff as assistant WR coach

Georgia Tech has hired DeAndre Hopkins as its assistant wide receivers coach, the school announced Friday.

news

Jimmy Haslam believes 2026 Browns will exceed expectations: Our fans 'deserve better'

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recognizes that Cleveland has not performed up to expectations in the past but believes everything is being done to deliver a winner in the near future.

news

Giants' Cam Skattebo says he's 'learned' from backflip mishap, 'probably' won't do it again

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said he learned from his backflip mishap at Fanatics Fest and can move on to focusing on training camp for Year 2.

news

Packers' Tucker Kraft (knee) fine with ramping up to full speed sans extension: 'I don't come with brakes'

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft logged his first practice on Friday since tearing his ACL, but he understands his return will be a gradual process.

news

NFL news roundup: Ex-Pro Bowl OL Andrus Peat retires; Niners 'continuing to evaluate' Ricky Pearsall

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 50-41: T.J. Watt falls 30 spots; Joe Burrow out of top 10

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Tyler Allgeier on Cardinals drafting fellow RB Jeremiyah Love: 'No point in being a jerk about it'

Tyler Allgeier harbors no ill will about his place on Arizona's depth chart, understanding why the Cards would select Jeremiyah Love, who was the top playmaker on the board.

news

T.J. Watt embraces 'moving all around' in Steelers' new defense

One apparent adjustment on Pittsburgh's defense under coordinator Patrick Graham is the plan to play T.J. Watt on both sides of the formation in 2026.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen on Cam Skattebo's backflip: 'I'd rather him not do that'

The New York Giants brass discussed the backflipping situation with Cam Skattebo after the RB's botched spin.

news

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte addresses trade rumors: 'My feet are here today'

The Patriots have a crowded receiver room, with seven potential contributors. Kayshon Boutte, entering the final year of his contract, has been the subject of trade rumors as he flashes early in training camp.

news

NFL Network: Deebo Samuel reuniting with 49ers on 1-year, $7 million deal

Deebo Samuel is signing a one-year, $7 million deal to re-join the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

news

Report: Saints, Chris Olave agree to 4-year extension, worth up to $132M

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has agreed to terms on a four-year, $132 million extension, ESPN reported on Thursday. The deal includes $90 million guaranteed.