Greg Olsen on two-game slide: 'We just got to dial in'

"In this league, it's so easy to get caught up in if this team loses and this team wins, and you get there, we can have home field," Olsen said. "If we don't win we're not going to be back in the playoffs. We just need to narrow it down, just win one game, and then we can worry about everything else. Sometimes in this league, that's just what happens. We just got to dial in and win one game, and after that, we'll go from there."