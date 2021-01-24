Around the NFL

Greg Olsen announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Published: Jan 24, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Greg Olsen﻿'s illustrious NFL career is complete.

The tight end announced his retirement during FOX's pregame show on Sunday ahead of the NFC Championship Game, effectively transitioning in real time from player to full-time broadcaster. Olsen will join FOX in a move that could be foretold for some time.

Olsen finishes his career as one of the most prolific tight ends to ever play the game, heading into retirement with 742 career receptions and 8,683 receiving yards. Each landed him fifth all-time among tight ends, and his 60 career touchdown catches place him eighth.

Olsen's career path was an intriguing one. The tight end was a product of the final years of the Larry Coker era at the University of Miami, and had performed well enough to garner a first-round selection. Taken 31st overall by the Bears, Olsen was seen as Chicago's new go-to tight end, but never quite made the spectacular impact envisioned by the Bears when they spent the first-round pick on him.

With Olsen in line for a new deal, Chicago decided to trade him to Carolina for a third-round pick in 2011, where Olsen reached his full potential. Olsen went to three Pro Bowls, earned two second-team All-Pro selections and became the first tight end to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2014-2016. Olsen enjoyed his best single season in the Panthers' best campaign in 2015, catching 77 passes for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns as part of a Cam Newton﻿-led offense that powered Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance.

Olsen finished the Carolina portion of his career as the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions for tight ends before heading west for one more shot at a ring in Seattle. He overcame a ruptured plantar fascia to make it back in time for the Seahawks' postseason appearance, and though Seattle failed to advance, Olsen still finished his career on a positive note, catching 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in his final season at the age of 35.

Olsen has spent recent years getting broadcast booth reps and will be well prepared to step into his new role with an excellent on-field career of which he can be proud.

Related Content

news

Notable injuries, news from Championship Sunday

Packers RB Aaron Jones is questionable to return against the Bucs. Plus, other injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Championship Sunday.
news

Lions adding ex-Chiefs, Browns GM John Dorsey to front office

The Detroit Lions are adding an experienced voice to their front office. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit is expected to hire John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive.
news

Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) out vs. Packers

Buccaneers safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ is out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, NFL Network's James Palmer and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Eagles agree to terms with coach Nick Sirianni, hire Jonathan Gannon as new defensive coordinator

The Eagles have agreed to terms with Nick Sirianni to become their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports. The team also hired Jonathan Gannon to become their new defensive coordinator. 
news

Buccaneers want WR Antonio Brown back for 2021 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to bring back wideout Antonio Brown for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to play against Bills 

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Lions to hire former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

The Lions are hiring former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Lions announce Saints DB coach Aaron Glenn as new defensive coordinator 

The Lions announced Saturday that Aaron Glenn, who worked on the same staff as new head coach Dan Campbell with the Saints for five seasons, has been hired as the Detroit's new defensive coordinator.
news

Versatile Billy Turner an 'unsung hero' of Packers offensive line

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has thrived despite a handful of injuries throughout the 2020 season thanks to the versatile skillset of Billy Turner.
news

Saturday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's AFC Championship game vs. the Bills.
news

NFL sends memo detailing pre-Draft rules regarding draft-eligible players

In a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed clubs Friday of a slew of new pre-2021 NFL Draft rules relating to hosting and interacting with draft-eligible players.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW