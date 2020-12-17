Carroll: TE Greg Olsen has made 'an extraordinary recovery' from foot injury, could return soon

﻿Greg Olsen﻿ could return soon from a foot injury.

The Seattle Seahawks tight end was activated from injured reserve four weeks after a ruptured plantar fascia threatened to end his season prematurely.

"He's made an extraordinary recovery to get to this right now," coach Pete Carroll said, via the team's official website. "So we're going to practice him during the week and see what happens, see how he does."

Carroll was asked Wednesday if Olsen might be able to play Sunday in Washington. His response:

"It's possible. ... We'll see. We don't have any idea," Carroll said. "He's been working out with the guys. We've got to see how he does on the practice field."

When Olsen suffered the non-contact injury in Week 11, it looked like something that could end the 14-year tight end's career prematurely.

Less than a month later, Olsen is back at practice and pushing to get back for a playoff run.