Around the NFL

Carroll: TE Greg Olsen has made 'an extraordinary recovery' from foot injury, could return soon

Published: Dec 17, 2020 at 08:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Greg Olsen﻿ could return soon from a foot injury.

The Seattle Seahawks tight end was activated from injured reserve four weeks after a ruptured plantar fascia threatened to end his season prematurely.

"He's made an extraordinary recovery to get to this right now," coach Pete Carroll said, via the team's official website. "So we're going to practice him during the week and see what happens, see how he does."

Carroll was asked Wednesday if Olsen might be able to play Sunday in Washington. His response:

"It's possible. ... We'll see. We don't have any idea," Carroll said. "He's been working out with the guys. We've got to see how he does on the practice field."

When Olsen suffered the non-contact injury in Week 11, it looked like something that could end the 14-year tight end's career prematurely.

Less than a month later, Olsen is back at practice and pushing to get back for a playoff run.

"He's the real deal," Carroll said. "He's such a great football player. He loves this game so much. He loves competing so much. I mean, there is no space other than he is the top of the list in all of those character principles about who he is and what he's all about and what you can expect from him. He's amazing. I don't even know how he got well this fast. I don't have a clue how that happened, but he did. He's dying to play right now. He just wants to get out there-he's a perfect competitor to have in your club."

Related Content

news

Lions plan to interview former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff 

The Lions' interview pool for their open general manager position continues to widen. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to interview former Falcons GM Tomas Dimitroff next week.
news

Romeo Crennel not planning on shutting down Deshaun Watson for final games of lost season

The four-win Texas were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, giving the club little to play for in the final three weeks. But don't expect interim HC Romeo Crennel to shut down QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro passes away at 28

﻿﻿Lorenzo Taliaferro﻿, a running back who saw action in three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, passed away at age 28, the team announced Thursday.
news

Giants OC Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19; TEs coach Freddie Kitchens to call plays vs. Browns

Giants OC Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. New York announced TEs coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as its offensive play-caller Sunday night against the Browns.
news

Ben Roethlisberger on Steelers' offensive struggles: 'We've got time'

Ben Roethlisberger would like Steelers fans to relax. Now is not the time to panic, despite back-to-back losses. "The season is not over," Big Ben said Wednesday.
news

Davante Adams not worried about TD records: 'What drives me is getting the Super Bowl'

Davante Adams is on a record-setting pace scoring touchdowns this season, but the Green Bay Packers wideout is only focused on hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.
news

Chargers RB Ekeler expected to play; WRs Allen, Williams true game-time decisions vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (quad) is expected to play while WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) are true game-time decisions, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL owners approve formula for determining potential 17th game

NFL owners did not vote to expand the regular season to 17 games on Wednesday, but the league did agree to the formula for determining a 17th game if/when a decision is made to expand the schedule.
news

Saints designate Drew Brees (ribs/lung) to return from IR

New Orleans officially designated Drew Brees to return from injured reserve, per the NFL's transaction wire, clearing a major hurdle on the QB's path back to game action.
news

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez rejoins team after cancer surgery

Rigoberto Sanchez returned to Colts practice after undergoing surgery for a cancerous tumor a little more than two weeks ago and shared his account of the experience Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers' Ronald Jones, Ravens' Marquise Brown placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones and three Ravens wide receivers, including Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were placed on their teams' reserve/COVID-19 lists on Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW