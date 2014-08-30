Around the NFL

Greg Little released by Oakland Raiders

Published: Aug 30, 2014 at 08:27 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Greg Little is searching for a new NFL home.

The Oakland Raiders released the fourth-year wide receiver just three months after he was dumped by the Cleveland Browns.

Little enjoyed a solid camp and loomed as a strong bet to make the 53-man roster before Denarius Moore and Brice Butler surged down the stretch of Oakland's preseason slate. James Jones and Rod Streater are locks to make the team while Little's release also suggests that Andre Holmes is safe.

After 48 appearances in three seasons with the Browns, Little hits the market as a former second-round pick with ideal size but drop-prone hands. He's bound to catch on elsewhere, but don't look for the receiver-needy Browns to take a chance on him: That ship sailed long ago.

You can track all the cuts as NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 right here.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

