Greg Little released by Oakland Raiders

Roster cuts tracker
NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Saturday. Around The NFL reports on each team's moves. READ
The Oakland Raiders released the fourth-year wide receiver just three months after he was dumped by the Cleveland Browns.
Little enjoyed a solid camp and loomed as a strong bet to make the 53-man roster before Denarius Moore and Brice Butler surged down the stretch of Oakland's preseason slate. James Jones and Rod Streater are locks to make the team while Little's release also suggests that Andre Holmes is safe.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" predicts our Super Bowl champions and the major winners of the regular-season awards.