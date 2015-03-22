Around the NFL

Greg Jennings visits with Carolina Panthers

Published: Mar 22, 2015 at 05:26 AM

Greg Jennings could go from one rising young quarterback to another. The former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver visited with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday and took a physical, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the player's plans. Per Rapoport, Jennings was not immediately signed.

Jennings would provide a veteran complement to Kelvin Benjamin in a receiver group that is lacking depth. The Panthers, who have been mostly quiet in free agency, also signed Ted Ginn to help on returns this offseason. Jennings averaged under 800 yards per season in two years with Minnesota before getting released.

Jennings reminds us a little too much of current Panthers wideout Jerricho Cotchery at this stage of his career. They are both trusty hands that would best be used in reserve roles rather than a starting position. The Panthers need speed at receiver, and they seem likely to invest in the position again in the draft. Cam Newton did well considering his options last year, but the Panthers know they need more bodies.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast makes some bold free agency predictions and discusses Adrian Peterson's future. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins expected to play against Bears

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) is expected to play against the Chicago Bears, while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) could return as well, if all goes well in warmups, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 4

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday, the team announced. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt activated from reserve/COVID list

The Steelers pass rusher was activated from the reserve/COVID list and can play Sunday vs. the Ravens, the team announced Saturday morning. 
news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set to get 'bulk' of workload vs. Chiefs with Melvin Gordon (hip) doubtful

It's setting up to be the ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ show for the Broncos on Sunday night against the Chiefs. Denver listed running back Melvin Gordon as doubtful to play due to a hip injury, according to coach Vic Fangio.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians won't address futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards until suspensions over

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made no decisions on the futures of wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards and has no plans to address the players' situations further until they return from their three-game suspensions.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jets

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is optimistic he will play through an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets, but Philadelphia is taking a more cautious approach. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is questionable for Sunday's game.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 3

Injury and roster news from Friday, including the Washington Football Team ruling out safety Landon Collins and running back J.D. McKissic. 
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill feared to have suffered mallet finger injury; could require surgery

Taysom Hill is set to miss some games going forward due to the mallet finger injury he suffered, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.  
news

Jalen Ramsey on playing Jaguars for first time since trade to Rams: 'It's another game, right?'

Rams standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey is playing is former team, the Jaguars, for the first time, but the franchise has undergone such an overhaul that he won't recognize most of the Jacksonville players. 
news

Daniel Jones (neck) out for Giants on Sunday; Mike Glennon to start

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was not cleared for contact and is out for Sunday vs. the Dolphins, New York head coach Joe Judge announced Friday.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Following Thursday night's win over the Saints, the Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW