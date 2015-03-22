Greg Jennings visits with Carolina Panthers

Greg Jennings could go from one rising young quarterback to another. The former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver visited with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday and took a physical, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source informed of the player's plans. Per Rapoport, Jennings was not immediately signed.
Jennings would provide a veteran complement to Kelvin Benjamin in a receiver group that is lacking depth. The Panthers, who have been mostly quiet in free agency, also signed Ted Ginn to help on returns this offseason. Jennings averaged under 800 yards per season in two years with Minnesota before getting released.
Jennings reminds us a little too much of current Panthers wideout Jerricho Cotchery at this stage of his career. They are both trusty hands that would best be used in reserve roles rather than a starting position. The Panthers need speed at receiver, and they seem likely to invest in the position again in the draft. Cam Newton did well considering his options last year, but the Panthers know they need more bodies.
