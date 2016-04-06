 Skip to main content
Greg Jennings picks up phone in hopes of Vikes reunion

Apr 06, 2016

Greg Jennings is holding out hope for a Vikings reunion.

The veteran wide receiver, who was released after one lost season with the Dolphins, told KFXN-FM in Minneapolis on Wednesday that he recently reached out to Vikings general manager Rick Spielman about a potential job opening.

"I left Rick a voicemail," said Jennings, no doubt aware Minnesota released his replacement, Mike Wallace, earlier this year. "I told (them), I'm waiting on you guys."

"I miss being (in Minnesota). You appreciate something more when it's taken away from you."

Jennings signed with the Vikings in 2013, spending two seasons with the team after a seven-year run with the Packers that included two Pro Bowl trips. His production with the Vikings never approached what he put up with Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay, but it was miles better than his ugly season in Miami.

Jennings had just 19 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown in 16 games, just five of them starts. That helps to explain why the market has been so quiet for the 32-year-old, and why Jennings took it upon himself to pick up the phone.

He may have been better off sending a text, though. When's the last time you checked your voicemail?

