Greg Hardy's assault trial postponed until 2015

"The State is currently trying a capital murder case, which began on Sept. 16 and is expected to continue at least through the end of this month. This matter has taken longer than expected, and another homicide trial is set to begin on Nov. 17, limiting the number of available courtrooms. The District Attorney's Office must now adjust the dockets in several courtrooms, affecting multiple cases that had been scheduled for the coming weeks. These changes will affect the Domestic Violence Team's cases scheduled for the week of Nov. 17. A number of matters must be continued.