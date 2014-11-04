Greg Hardy's assault trial postponed until 2015

Greg Hardy's assault trial has been officially postponed until 2015, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
The news confirms what NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week. The trial had been slated to begin on Nov. 17. No exact date for the trial to commence has been set.
Below is the compete press release:
"The decision was made today to continue Greg Hardy's trial to early 2015. An exact date has not yet been set.
"The State is currently trying a capital murder case, which began on Sept. 16 and is expected to continue at least through the end of this month. This matter has taken longer than expected, and another homicide trial is set to begin on Nov. 17, limiting the number of available courtrooms. The District Attorney's Office must now adjust the dockets in several courtrooms, affecting multiple cases that had been scheduled for the coming weeks. These changes will affect the Domestic Violence Team's cases scheduled for the week of Nov. 17. A number of matters must be continued.
"The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office prosecutes approximately 9,000 felonies and 200,000 misdemeanor and traffic offenses every year. The office works to seek justice and protect the community while handling the matters in a timely fashion and prosecuting this high volume of cases in a limited number of courtrooms."
Hardy was arrested on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats in May. He was found guilty by a judge on July 15 and requested a jury trial.
The Panthers announced in September that the defensive end had been placed on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List. General manager Dave Gettleman said at the time that Hardy would not play until his legal issues were resolved.
Now those issues have no chance of being resolved this season.
