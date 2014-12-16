Greg Cosell: Johnny Manziel has almost no pocket skills

"The only athletic quarterbacks that survive in the NFL are the ones that learn how to win from within the pocket," Mayock told NFL NOW, pointing out Manziel's tendency to hold the ball too long, allowing for defensive backs to jump the route. That's exactly what the Browns quarterback did on the first of his two interceptions on Sunday, throwing a late ball to Andrew Hawkins that landed in the breadbasket of Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.